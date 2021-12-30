Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 5.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 148,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,690,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.75 million, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

