United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by 158.8% over the last three years.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.81.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak bought 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,513 shares of company stock worth $197,898. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

