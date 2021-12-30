United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.69. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UBSI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 7,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,512. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

