United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.44

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and traded as low as $29.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 6,575 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.78.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.89%.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

