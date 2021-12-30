uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 428,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

