Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $212.49 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unibright has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006935 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.