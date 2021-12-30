UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce sales of $340.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.10 million and the highest is $347.60 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.83. 59,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,827. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.71, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.