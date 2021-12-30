UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kidpik stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

