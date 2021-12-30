U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

USCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

