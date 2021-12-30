U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.60 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

