Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $13,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

