Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $84.50

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.50, but opened at $80.82. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 1,402 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $324,606.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,124,149. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,001,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

