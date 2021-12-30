Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $453,266.28 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Patrick John Finn sold 219 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $18,144.15.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $223,670.34.

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. 534,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,219. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $1,643,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

