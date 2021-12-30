TrustVerse (TRV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $418,332.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $418,332.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007005 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

