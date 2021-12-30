Truist Securiti Comments on APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.91 on Thursday. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

