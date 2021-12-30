True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 86224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $666.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

