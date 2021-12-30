TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.37. TROOPS shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands.

TROOPS Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

