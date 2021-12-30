Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.00

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 248.40 ($3.34), with a volume of 1922340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.80 ($3.32).

BBOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.16) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target for the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.31).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

