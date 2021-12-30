TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $42.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.63. 8,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

