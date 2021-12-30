Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Up to $86.11

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $88.77. Trimble shares last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 1,802 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

