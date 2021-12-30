Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 900 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

