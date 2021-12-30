Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $171.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

