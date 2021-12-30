Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.85 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $114.89 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

