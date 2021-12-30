Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.59 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

