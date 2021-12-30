Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 634,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

