Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Truist increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

