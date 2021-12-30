Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

PEG stock opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

