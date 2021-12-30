Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $361.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.91 and its 200 day moving average is $356.05. The firm has a market cap of $354.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

