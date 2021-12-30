Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

