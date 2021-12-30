Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $555,268,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $231.65 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

