Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 5,707.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $38,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

