Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) by 6,206.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

