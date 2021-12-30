Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

