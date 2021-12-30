ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.62. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, CEO Michael Panosian acquired 263,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

