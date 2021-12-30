Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. 3,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 36,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBEGF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

