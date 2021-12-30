Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

VB opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average of $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

