Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $76.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

