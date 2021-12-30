Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $69.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 335,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,392,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.16 and a 52-week high of $480.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

