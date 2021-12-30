Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after buying an additional 518,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after buying an additional 500,951 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 159,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $104.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.