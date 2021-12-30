Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 7,504 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

