Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CURV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Torrid stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 460,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,116. Torrid has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,950,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

