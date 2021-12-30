Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.11. 27,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,319. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

