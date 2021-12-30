Toews Corp ADV Buys New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.41 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.