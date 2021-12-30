Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 1,000 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

Shares of GWW opened at $525.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.78 and its 200 day moving average is $451.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

