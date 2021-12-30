Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0039 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $3.42 million and $133,622.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

