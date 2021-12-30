Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 22,310 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 84.53%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

