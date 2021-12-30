The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

