The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,034,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

