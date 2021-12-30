The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at TheStreet

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

