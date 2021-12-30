The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.84

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.84 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.06). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($2.09), with a volume of 54,846 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £734.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70.

In related news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29), for a total value of £25,955.60 ($34,891.25).

About The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.